Ange Postecoglou has been thrown in the deep end at Tottenham.

The Australian has come into a really uncertain environment at the north London club, and the big question at Spurs right now is whether or not Harry Kane will leave the club.

The England captain is the subject of strong interest from Bayern Munich, and while Spurs don’t want to lose their star man, the reality is that he could be on his way.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Inevitably, Tottenham have had to come up with some alternative plans if they are to lose Kane this summer, and according to The Athletic, Ange Postecoglou has a few different plans in mind.

One idea is to sign a young player who can be a long-term replacement for Kane, another idea is to sign a proven striker to come in and replace Kane immediately.

However, according to The Athletic, there is an in-house solution that is being considered by Tottenham too.

Indeed, this report states that there has been some thought about moving Heung-Min Son into the number nine position if Kane leaves and building around the South Korean.

This is an interesting plan, and one that could go either way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ever since his £22m arrival under Mauricio Pochettino back in 2015, Son has been a key player for Spurs from the wing, and changing his role this late into his Tottenham career would be a huge call.

However, it does have to be said that he has a number of key attributes that any good number nine needs. He’s fast, he’s composed and he’s a brilliant finisher to boot.

Unfortunately, Son is just coming off the back of what was arguably his worst season at Spurs to date, so it would be a huge gamble to give him more responsibility, but, at the same time, Son has proven over the best part of a decade that he knows where the back of the net is.

This is an interesting proposition to say the least.