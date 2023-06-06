Postecoglou asked if he wants to buy 'unbelievable' Premier League star - report











Tottenham Hotspur have recently announced Ange Postecoglou as their manager and reports suggest that he is going to be asked if he wants to buy Harvey Barnes.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham will now start to consult with Postecoglou with summer signings.

Spurs will apparently ask their new head coach if he wants them to sign potential transfer target Harvey Barnes. He’ll apparently have the final say.

Tottenham need to improve their squad massively as they missed out on qualifying for all European competitions for next season.

The North London club has a lot of pressure on them following an abysmal season, so it will be very interesting to see what transfers they make this summer.

Tottenham to ask Postecoglou if he wants Harvey Barnes

Leicester had a very poor season as they dropped out of the Premier League. Harvey Barnes has no doubt been one of the shining lights for his club.

In the Premier League this campaign, Barnes has managed 13 goals and one assist in 38 matches. This is a great tally for the winger.

With players and the club like Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski not scoring many goals for Spurs over this season, someone coming in like Barnes would be a great asset.

The 25 year-old has reportedly got a price tag of around £50million should any club want to buy him.

Many rate Barnes very highly. Jurgen Klopp, for example, has previously described Barnes as an ‘unbelievable‘ player.

With Leicester relegated, it seems like Barnes will definitely make a big move this summer transfer window. He is too good for the Championship.

