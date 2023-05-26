Report: 'Amazing' West Ham star has made a decision on his future











West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini could leave the club this summer and reports claim that he has made a decision on his future.

According to TNTSports, Lanzini’s current contract at West Ham expires this summer and he is attracting a lot of interest. River Plate are one of the clubs who want him.

Despite a big country from his home nation of Argentina being interested in him, the 30 year-old has reportedly decided that he wants to remain in Europe.

This will put clubs around Europe on high alert, but sadly, it looks like River Plate, who would reportedly love him at the club, will lose this battle.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Ham star Lanzini makes decision on his future

The Argentinian has been a loyal servant for the Hammers over the last seven years. He has made 225 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and assisting 28.

With some new players coming to West Ham over the last couple of years like Pablo Fornals and Lucas Paqueta, Lanzini has lost his place.

It makes perfect sense for the attacking midfielder to leave when his contract expires this summer. It is no shock to see him want to stay in Europe.

Europe is the destination of the biggest leagues on the planet and Lanzini will only have this last chance to remain on the continent.

The ‘amazing‘ player will no doubt leave West Ham on good terms. He showed glimpses of his qualities over the years but was never able to remain consistent over the last season.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

