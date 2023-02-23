Report: Altay Bayindir agrees to sign for Tottenham Hotspur











Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Fenerbahce captain Altay Bayindir.

That’s according to Turkish media outlet Fotospor, who claim that Spurs have made a surprise move to sign the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Photo by Lukas Schulze – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Altay Bayindir agrees to sign for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris is their captain and number one between the sticks. The Frenchman has been a fantastic servant for the club over the years, but he is 36 now, and it’s time for Spurs to look for his successor.

A shock revelation from Turkey yesterday claimed that Bayindir of Fenerbahce is the man Tottenham are looking at, and the outlet even revealed that an agreement has been reached.

It has been claimed that after Tottenham’s talks to sign Alex Meret from Napoli failed to materialise, Spurs made an offer to sign Bayindir on a free transfer at the end of the season, and the Turk, who is the captain of Fenerbahce, has reportedly accepted the proposal.

It has been reported that he will earn a little under £1 million-a-year at Spurs, which is significantly greater than what he was pocketing at Fenerbahce, the club he joined back in 2019.

Photo by Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jose Mourinho tried to sign him in 2020

Back in February three years ago, when Jose Mourinho was at the helm at Tottenham, the special one reportedly wanted to sign Bayindir (Fanatik).

The goalkeeper, who was just 21 at the time, had only been at Fenerbahce for about seven months, but his performances caught the eye of multiple clubs in Europe.

Mourinho’s Tottenham apparently entered talks to sign Bayindir back then, but no move materialised in the end, and the Turk stayed at Fenerbahce, where he is the captain now.

The report now claims that he has agreed a deal to sign for Tottenham. Whether that is accurate, however, remains to be seen.

Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

