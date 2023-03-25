Report: Alongside Nagelsmann, another manager is emerging as a realistic Tottenham manager target











According to Sky Sports, Vincent Kompany is emerging as a credible manager target for Tottenham Hotspur alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

Sky report that Nagelsmann is open to talks with Tottenham about taking over from Antonio Conte, but they do add that Kompany is now emerging as another credible candidate for Spurs.

It is intriguing to hear that Spurs have two of these young and exciting managers in their sights.

Indeed, at the ages of 35 and 36 respectively, Nagelsmann and Kompany are two of the brightest and youngest coaches in the game right now.

Nagelsmann’s CV is, of course, superior to Kompany’s right now. After all, he has managed in the Champions League and has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich too.

However, with that being said, Kompany himself is making waves within the game.

His Burnley team are on fire right now. They have lost just two league games all season, and they play one of the most attractive brands of football we’ve seen this season.

Of course, it is at a lower level, but winning football can often translate to any level when you’re given a squad capable of playing to the right standard.

Unfortunately for Spurs, there may be some complications when it comes to getting Kompany through the door here. He’s got a really good thing going with Burnley right now, while he’s also been earmarked for the Manchester City job in the future once Pep Guardiola’s race is run at the Etihad.

It remains to be seen which manager Spurs go for, but the Tottenham fanbase should be excited about the prospect of either Kompany or Nagelsmann taking the job as they’re exciting youthful managers with fresh ideas.

Tottenham could be about to enter a whole new era.

