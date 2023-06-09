One thing Newcastle United have been really good at in recent years is raiding relegated clubs for their top talents.

They took Nick Pope from Burnley last summer, while they pinched Callum Wilson from Bournemouth after they were relegated in 2020.

Now, Newcastle are seemingly keen on doing the same again, and this time, they’re targeting players from Leeds United.

The Magpies have already been linked with a move for Tyler Adams, but according to 90Min, he’s not the only Leeds player Newcastle quite like the look of.

Indeed, the Tyneside club have also been credited with an interest in Brendan Aaronson.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The American midfielder really didn’t have the best of debut seasons in England for Leeds United, but there is a belief in some quarters that there is still a quality player in there.

Described as ‘incredible’ by one of his coaches this season, Aaronson does have a few decent qualities. He’s a willing runner, a decent dribbler and a clever player when it comes to buying fouls, but, other than that, he hasn’t really shown much at Leeds.

Indeed, this link to a Champions League club does seem quite baffling, but, at the same time, who are we to doubt Eddie Howe at this point?

Both Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron looked, just like Aaronson, to be floundering in the Premier League, but under Howe’s tutelage, they’ve become top players at this level.

Whether or not Howe can work his magic on a player like Aaronson remains to be seen, but after Leeds’ relegation, there is almost certainly a deal to be done if Newcastle do indeed want to pursue this avenue.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images