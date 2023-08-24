Report: After Timber’s injury, Arsenal want to sign £20m defender Tottenham bid for last month

Arsenal could probably do with a new centre-back.

The Gunners’ defensive problems all seemed to be sorted this summer after the arrival of Jurrien Timber, but after the Dutchman picked up a potential season-ending injury on his league debut, the north London club are back to square one.

Arsenal aren’t necessarily in a mess defensively, but after an injury to William Saliba last season arguably cost them the league title, they want to make sure they’re not caught short this time around.

The Gunners need to bolster that backline, and according to Rudy Galetti, they do have a number of transfer targets in mind.

Galetti says that Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson is an option for Arsenal, and with a €25m (£20m) release clause in place, this could be an easy deal to do.

This is a very interesting rumour.

Not only has Nelsson been one of the better defenders in Turkey over the past 12 months, he’s also been courted by one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals as of late.

Indeed, Tottenham reportedly bid for Nelsson last month, but now, Arsenal could be about to leapfrog them in the race.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

This is a particularly exciting signing when you consider the level of defensive talent that has come out of Turkey as of late.

The jewel in the crown is, of course, Kim Min-Jae who was an absolute superstar for Napoli last season before getting his move to Bayern Munich, but the likes of Nelsson and Sacha Boey have also looked brilliant as of late too.

Whether or not Arsenal do decide to pursue this move remains to be seen, but with a low release clause in place, this could be a rather straightforward deal for the Gunners.