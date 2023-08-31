Leeds United have done some fantastic work in the loan market as of late.

The signings of Djed Spence and Joe Rodon could utterly transform their defence, and the scary part is that they may not be finished yet.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Leeds could now make a play to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City after the Premier League champions decided the £15m defender could indeed leave on loan.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

City have been reluctant to let Harwood-Bellis leave on a temporary basis this summer – holding out for a permanent transfer, but now, with just hours to go, their stance has changed.

Leeds could make a play, but they will face some stiff competition if they want to bring Harwood-Bellis to Elland Road.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Burnley are said to be keen, while Southampton and Leicester have also been credited with interest in the Championship.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

In all honesty, it’s hard to see Leeds winning this race. After signing Rodon, Leeds don’t necessarily need a new defender – certainly not a right-footed one, and Harwood-Bellis has more than earned the chance to show what he’s all about at Premier League level.

The youngster has done his time in the Championship last season with Burnley, and while he must’ve enjoyed being one of the very best players in the division, it’s time for him to push himself at the highest level.

Leeds may well try for this one, and if they get it done, it will be one of the signings of the summer, but we can’t help but think that Harwood-Bellis’ short-term future lies in the Premier League rather than in the second-tier.