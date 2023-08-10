Liverpool have really kicked up their search for a new midfielder.

The Reds have dawdled and dawdled in their hunt for replacements for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, but now, they’re stepping things up a notch.

According to Matt Law, Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo on Thursday morning, and they may be about to do the same again for another ‘incredible‘ midfielder.

Indeed, according to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are set to submit, yet another, bid for Romeo Lavia, outbidding Chelsea after they made an offer for the Belgian late on Wednesday evening.

This is a classic transfer shoot-out.

Chelsea and Liverpool are going head to head for two midfield targets, and it really feels as though whoever doesn’t get Caicedo will end up with Lavia and vice versa.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been here plenty of times before. They’ve locked horns over signings such as Fernando Torres and Timo Werner over the years, and here we are again.

Lavia has been a top target for Liverpool for quite some time, but now, with a potential move for Caicedo on the table, the Reds’ options are more open than first thought.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been courting Caicedo all summer long, but after failing to make a breakthrough, they’re losing ground on that front.

It does still feel as though both teams will end up with their original targets with Lavia ending up at Liverpool and Caicedo ending up at Chelsea, but if there’s anything the summer of 2023 has taught us, it’s that you can never say never in the transfer window.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the business end of the transfer window.