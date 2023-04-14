Report: After Jude Bellingham, Liverpool now can't afford to sign 'world class' midfielder either











Liverpool aren’t having the best of weeks when it comes to transfer news.

The Reds have been ruled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer after numerous reports emerged earlier this week – with Jurgen Klopp confirming those stories in his press conference, and now, it looks as though they’re also out of the race to sign Declan Rice.

Indeed, the Merseyside club had been linked with a move for the West Ham midfielder as of late, but according to The Independent, they, quite simply, can’t afford to sign the so-called ‘world class‘ midfielder.

This is concerning for a number of reasons.

It stands to reason to suggest that Liverpool need two or three quality midfield additions this summer, and if they can’t afford to sign Rice, we’re struggling to see how this midfield revamp is going to happen.

The reality is that the Reds can’t afford to cheap-out on this window. They need to spend big money to address a big problem in their squad and get back on track.

Sadly though, it seems as though the cash just isn’t there to do that this summer.

Rice has been touted as a £100m player in the past by David Moyes, but according to recent reports by The Times, the England star could move this summer for around £80m, which, in this day and age, isn’t unreasonable money for a Premier League club of Liverpool’s stature to be spending.

Liverpool seem to be receiving setback after setback in their quest to refresh their midfield this summer, and this Rice story is the latest knock in what is already turning out to be a very frustrating transfer period for the Merseyside club.

Of course, you can never discount the idea of Liverpool having a trick up their sleeve, but at the moment, things aren’t looking too promising at Anfield ahead of this summer window.

