Report: After Harry Maguire, West Ham have agreed a deal for another ‘amazing’ player, it’s not McTominay

West Ham United have stepped things up a gear this morning.

Indeed, it’s all-action at the London Stadium on Wednesday morning as the east London club have now reportedly agreed to sign two players this summer.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has reported that an agreement in principle around a move for Harry Maguire has now been reached, and he’s not the only player who is set to sign for the Hammers in the coming days.

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have now also agreed a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer.

As if the signing of Maguire wasn’t exciting enough, Ward-Prowse is another brilliant addition.

Described as an ‘amazing’ player recently, we all know what Ward-Prowse is about by now.

An incredible ball-striker who is deadly from set-pieces, Ward-Prowse could be a serious weapon for West Ham.

As we all know, the Hammers have been incredible from dead balls in recent years with Aaron Cresswell’s delivery paying dividends time and time again.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, with Cresswell seemingly on his way out of the London Stadium in the coming weeks, Ward-Prowse will be a perfect replacement, and perhaps even an upgrade.

Of course, there’s more to Ward-Prowse’s game than just set-piece delivery, but we can’t help but highlight how much of a weapon his ability from free-kicks and corners would be in this West Ham side.

West Ham need midfielders after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, and with Scott McTominay also strongly linked, the east London club’s midfield rebuild is beginning to look very exciting.

All of a sudden, West Ham’s chances this season are looking much brighter.