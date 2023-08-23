Report: After Hamer, another ‘fantastic’ Leeds target could now be joining Sheffield United for £18m

Leeds United haven’t had much luck in the transfer window so far.

They’ve managed to get a few decent deals done, such as signing Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle, but they’ve also hit the post on a few potentially brilliant signings too.

Max Aarons was all set to sign before Bournemouth hijacked the deal, while Gustavo Hamer was a key target before his move to Sheffield United.

Sadly for Leeds, history may be about to repeat itself as another of their top targets could now be set for a move to Brammall Lane.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Indeed, Cameron Archer was said to be a player that Leeds were keen to sign this summer, but according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Sheffield United are seemingly now leading this race.

According to Nixon, the Blades are ready to pay £18m for the striker this summer, while they’re also willing to put in a buy-back clause that would allow him to return to Aston Villa if they were to be relegated.

This is a deal that would work for all parties, and, in all honesty, it’s an offer that Leeds probably can’t match.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Sheffield United can offer Premier League football and £18m, while after being relegated to the Championship and failing to cash-in on any of their big-name stars, Leeds probably can’t go that high on a player like Archer.

The stark reality is that no matter how big of a club Leeds are, they’re going to struggle to compete with other Premier League clubs over these signings, and, unfortunately, it looks as though Archer may be another one to file in the near miss category.

The ‘fantastic’ striker may well be headed to Yorkshire, but it looks like he could be going to the Steel City rather than Leeds.