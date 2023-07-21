Aston Villa are doing some incredible work in this transfer window.

The Villans have signed Youri Tielemans on Pau Torres already, and by all accounts, Moussa Diaby will be the next through the door.

For most clubs, that would represent a fantastic transfer window, but, as we all know, Villa are among the most ambitious sides in England right now, and they’re not slowing down.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Indeed, according to TNT Sports, the Villans are now interested in signing Mateo Retegui from Boca Juniors.

Described as a ‘world class’ striker in the past, Retegui may well be one of the best kept secrets in football.

Indeed, due to the fact he’s been plying his trade in Argentina, the striker hasn’t garnered much attention, but those who have had half an eye on Retegui will know what a fantastic player he is.

He’s been scoring goals for fun over in South America, while his international career has gotten off to an incredible start too.

Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

Retegui has two goals in his first three international appearances for Italy, and one of those strikes, famously, came against England back in March.

Villa do need some striking depth after selling Danny Ings to West Ham United back in January, and Retegui could be just what the doctor ordered.

Villa have European football to contend with next season, so they will need as deep a squad as possible, and signing a quality attacking backup isn’t a bad idea at all.

Of course, getting this deal done may be easier said than done, but given the intent Villa have shown in the transfer window so far, you wouldn’t back against the Midlands club making this one happen too.