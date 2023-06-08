Arsenal are set to bid for Declan Rice after West Ham’s Europa Conference League final.

That has been reported heavily over the past week, and while the Gunners’ bid for Rice is set to go in within the next few days, they’re also lining up another big-money midfield move.

Indeed, according to The Times, Arsenal are preparing a bid for Moises Caicedo too.

This will be the third time Arsenal have made an offer for the Ecuadorian midfielder after two failed bids in the January transfer window.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The Brighton midfielder may be an ‘incredible’ player, but this won’t be an easy deal to do.

Indeed, the Seagulls knocked back two bids for Caicedo in the January transfer window, and after selling Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, they won’t be in any rush to lose another star midfielder.

Of course, money talks in football, and it’s widely thought that Caicedo did come to a gentleman’s agreement with Brighton about a summer move when he signed his new contract earlier this year.

Roberto De Zerbi himself has admitted that Caicedo could be on the move this summer, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal now value the player.

The Gunners bid £70m in January, but there have been a few changes since then with Brighton qualifying for Europe and Caicedo signing a new contract.

Arsenal will have to spend massive money this summer if they’re to sign both Rice and Caicedo, but it looks as though Mikel Arteta is going to be backed this summer as the north London club look to close the gap on Manchester City and challenge for the Premier League title once again next season.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images