Liverpool and Chelsea’s hunt for midfielders has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks.

As we all know, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have been making the headlines, but there have also been a number of peripheral targets under consideration.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Sofyan Amrabat and Kalvin Phillips have been linked with moves to Liverpool, as has PSG’s Marco Verratti.

Verratti is a very interesting one given his profile doesn’t quite suit Liverpool’s current drive for a young, hungry midfielder, but he has been named as a target.

Unsurprisingly, after a summer of locking horns over a number of midfield targets, Chelsea are once again fishing in the same pond as Liverpool as they’re now reportedly looking to sign Verratti.

According to FootMercato, The Blues are very keen on the Italian.

It was thought that Verratti would be heading to Saudi Arabia this summer, but after that transfer seemingly collapsed at the last minute, his options are now open.

PSG are having a real spring clean at the moment, and the ‘extraordinary’ midfielder is amongst the players they’re keen to get rid of.

The Italian would certainly be an interesting addition to this Chelsea side, but we’re not sure he’s exactly what the Blues need right now.

Indeed, Verratti is a talented player, but his abilities and attributes do overlap a lot with Enzo Fernandez, and it’s hard to imagine how two technical players of this ilk will operate in the same midfield.

Whether or not this move goes ahead remains to be seen, but with Moises Caicedo seemingly set for Liverpool, Chelsea need to start pursuing other options.