Report: After being linked to Tottenham, Julian Nagelsmann’s girlfriend has made an interesting career move











A lot is changing in Julian Nagelsmann’s life this week.

The German has been sacked by Bayern Munich, and if reports are to be believed, he could be set for a move to north London with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 35-year-old has spent the entirety of his managerial career in Germany so far, but he’s now seemingly ready to up sticks and move to England as he’s open to talks with Spurs.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The move to England may have just been made a lot easier too as Nagelsmann’s girlfriend has just quit her job at Germany-based newspaper, Bild.

According to Focus, Nagelsmann’s girlfriend, Lena Wurzenberger has put in her notice with Bild and will leave the paper at the end of March.

Of course, these two events may not be correlated and it could just be a coincidence that Wurzenberger is changing her career path at the same time as her partner, but it is interesting nonetheless.

The fact that Nagelsmann’s girlfriend is now between jobs would make a move to England much more straightforward as the pair no longer have any employment ties in Germany.

Of course, they do still have familial and cultural ties to their home country, but Nagelsmann has been very open about the fact he wants to manage in the Premier League one day, so a move to England could be on the cards for the couple.

Whether or not Tottenham decide to hire Nagelsmann remains to be seen, but after his partner quit her job, it does look as though a change of scenery could be on the cards for the 35-year-old and swapping Bavaria for north London could well be the German’s next career move.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Spurs look for their next manager after Antonio Conte.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Show all