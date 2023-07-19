Tottenham are set to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

The defender is apparently set to undergo a medical over the next 24 hours, and that won’t be the end of Spurs’ transfer business.

Indeed, according to 90Min, Tottenham are also closing in on the signing of a new centre-back.

Talks are ongoing with both Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven, and apparently, Spurs believe that this saga will not go on for much longer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham expect to have a centre-half signed up soon, but the question is, which player will be signed?

Van de Ven and Tapsoba have both been linked for quite some time, and according to Fabrizio Romano, a new round of talks regarding Tapsoba have been scheduled for next week.

Of course, whether or not those talks prove to be fruitful or not remains to be seen, but given that Spurs sources are saying a centre-back will be signed up soon would suggest that Tottenham are confident of getting something done.

We can’t underestimate just how important it is for Tottenham to get a centre-half in as soon as possible.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With all due respect to the likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies, Tottenham’s defence was a shambles last season, and new recruits are needed.

It’s also vital that Tottenham get these bodies through the door quickly. More than any other position, playing at centre-back is all about knowing your role, being organised and having a bond with your teammates, and without a hearty pre-season under your belt, it’s difficult to hit the ground running as a defender in a new squad.

Phillips will likely be the next signing announced by Tottenham, but once he’s through the door, don’t be shocked if another centre-back is quick to follow.