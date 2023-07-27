Report: After £12m bid, Arsenal are lurking in the shadows in race to sign 23-year-old defender now

Arsenal have a stacked squad right now, but their transfer business may not be done yet.

Indeed, the Gunners continue to be linked with Mohammed Kudus, and according to Firenze Viola, they’re also keeping an eye on Josip Sutalo.

The Croatian has just been the subject of a £12m bid from Fiorentina – which has, in turn, been rejected, and the Dinamo Zagreb star isn’t short of interest.

Indeed, according to this report, Arsenal, Napoli and Fulham are all lurking in the background here.

Photo by Marko Lukunic/MB Media/Getty Images

The 23-year-old defender has been making waves over in Croatia as of late, and after Josko Gvardiol’s incredible rise to prominence after leaving Zagreb, Sutalo may well be someone to gamble on.

We’ve seen some gems come from this league over the years, and the centre-half could well be the next off the conveyor belt.

Do Arsenal need Sutalo? Probably not, they already have a fantastic stable of five capable centre-halves in William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Ben White and Jurrien Timber, but if you can get a potential future star for a decent price, you’d be foolish to turn him down.

Photo by Slavko Midzor/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

In all honesty, this isn’t one we can see Arsenal pressing the accelerator on at this moment in time, but if a deal can be done at a price Arsenal deem to be of value, perhaps they could decide to go after this one.

However, given that Arsenal have already spent close to £200m this summer, they won’t be spending frivolously from here on in.

Sutalo is certainly a player to keep an eye on from an Arsenal perspective, but we wouldn’t advise you to hold your breath in waiting for this signing.