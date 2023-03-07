Report: AC Milan star could miss Tottenham clash, he didn't even train yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur take on AC Milan in what could be viewed as their biggest game of the season now, and Spurs may have one less problem to deal with – Olivier Giroud is a big doubt for the game.

Antonio Conte’s men crashed out of the FA Cup last week following a shock defeat to Sheffield United. Many viewed that as their only realistic chance of winning silverware this season, and they were right. However, as unrealistic as it is, the Champions League is still up for grabs, and Spurs fans will be hoping for a miracle.

Milan come to town tomorrow, and they could be without Giroud, who would love to score against Tottenham.

Olivier Giroud is a big doubt for Tottenham vs AC Milan

Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Giroud is suffering from a ‘flu attack’.

The Frenchman, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, is still going strong even though he’s 36. He is a fine player, but Milan may have to do without him tomorrow.

The report claims that Giroud didn’t even show up to training yesterday because of illness. He is a major doubt for the game tomorrow, but Milan boss Stefano Pioli doesn’t want to make a decision just yet.

It has been claimed that the 36-year-old will travel to North London with the rest of the squad for the game tomorrow. He will be assessed overnight and in the morning, and if the medical team gives him the green light, he will be a part of the side.

Tottenham are 1-0 down following the first leg. They have to win tomorrow to have any chance of qualifying for the next round, and we’re sure Giroud will be desperate to stop them.

TBR View:

AC Milan’s players would love it if they can get past Spurs tomorrow – Giroud may just enjoy it a little more than the rest.

The Frenchman has previously played for two of Tottenham’s biggest rivals – Chelsea and Arsenal. He has scored for both clubs against Spurs as well, and he’d love to do it again tomorrow.

However, there’s a chance he may not even play, which is a boost for Tottenham, whose defence has looked really shaky this season.

It will be interesting to see if Giroud will be able to recover in time for the game tomorrow.

