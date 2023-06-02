Report: £60m title-winner decides he has no interest in joining Arsenal











Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has absolutely no interest in joining Arsenal or coming back to the Premier League this summer.

Pep Guardiola shocked many when he allowed the Portugal international to leave the Etihad on loan in January. He joined Bayern Munich and won the title there, but his future is up in the air again now.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Cancelo, but Abendzeitung have revealed this week that the Manchester City man is just not interested.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Joao Cancelo is not interested in joining Arsenal

Joao Cancelo was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Portugal international was among the first to play that inverted full-back role – the one which Oleksandr Zinchenko has mastered at Arsenal.

That’s probably why Mikel Arteta was reportedly keen to bring Cancelo to the Emirates, but the report claims that he has absolutely no interest in that move.

The defender is also not keen to come back to Manchester City this summer and wants to leave the Premier League for good before the start of next season.

Bayern Munich have the option to sign Cancelo for £60 million this summer, but the report claims that the German champions are unlikely to trigger that.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

Joao Cancelo would’ve been a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners have had incredible luck when it comes to signing players from Manchester City. Both Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko have been fantastic for them.

Cancelo would’ve fit into Arteta’s system perfectly and he would’ve surely taken the Gunners to a whole new level next season – in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, it doesn’t look like that will happen now.

Photo by T. Kieslich/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Show all