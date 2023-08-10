Tottenham may be about to lose their most important player.

Spurs have accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, and it may be a matter of time before the striker leaves the north London club.

With Kane potentially on his way, Spurs will need a new number nine to lead their line going forwards, and there has been plenty of speculation around who they could sign.

The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jonathan David and even Romelu Lukaku have been linked, but, interestingly, according to The Standard, Spurs could instead look for an in-house solution.

The north London club could indeed promote Richarlison to be their first-choice striker to replace Kane next season.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This would be a very risky strategy to say the least.

Look, we rate Richarlison as a player, he’s done the business at Premier League level for a number of years now, but the reality is that if Spurs did this, they would be replacing a striker who scored 30 Premier League goals last season with a striker who scored just one.

It doesn’t take a data analyst to tell you that this drop-off is significant.

Of course, it isn’t all doom and gloom though.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Heung-Min Son is still in the squad, and if he returns to form he’s a guaranteed source of goals, while Richarlison showed at Everton just how effective he can be when he’s trusted as a first-choice striker.

The £60m man has to improve dramatically if he is going to prove to be up to this task, but given that he’s going to be playing under a more attacking manager who clearly trusts him, maybe, just maybe, Richarlison is up to the challenge of being Spurs’ top dog.