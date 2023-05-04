Report: 50-year-old wants West Ham job if David Moyes goes; he's keeping eye on developments











Paulo Fonseca is interested in becoming the West Ham manager if David Moyes leaves the club this summer.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the Hammers are admirers of Paulo Fonseca and could target the 50-year-old as a replacement for Moyes.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It has been a bizarre season for the Irons. They are in contention to win the Europa Conference League. But there is still a question mark hanging over whether they will stay in the Premier League.

Fonseca interested in West Ham job

For many West Ham fans, it appears that the time may have come to move on from Moyes. But there is absolutely no question that the club cannot afford to get the next appointment wrong.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

According to The Sun, West Ham are eyeing Fonseca. And it seems that he is open to the idea of moving to the London Stadium. He is considering his future with Lille. And he is keeping an eye on what is going on at West Ham right now.

Moyes has done an outstanding job since returning to West Ham. They came agonisingly close to reaching the Europa League final last year.

But things have gone a little stale this season. And it appears that the Hammers may benefit from moving in another direction.

Of course, that decision could come back to haunt them. Manuel Pellegrini was a marquee appointment. But he proved to be a disappointment. And they ultimately went back to Moyes.

It would be a shame for Moyes’ tenure to turn particularly toxic. So there may be a number of fans who feel that the time has come for a change to be made.