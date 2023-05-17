Report: 50-year-old manager will try to bring ‘one of Europe’s best’ players to Spurs if he gets the job











Brendan Rodgers is being strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and the Northern Irishman is already making plans for if he gets the job apparently.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, Rodgers is keen to bring both James Maddison and Youri Tielemans with him to Spurs if he does end up getting the job.

Maddison and Tielemans are two players that Tottenham have been looking at for quite some time now.

Indeed, both players have been linked to Spurs quite a lot in recent years, and now they could have the added temptation of working with their former manager at Tottenham.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Of course, both Tielemans and Maddison played some of the best football of their careers under Rodgers at Leicester. They finished fifth on two separate occasions under his tutelage at the King Power Stadium, while they also won an FA Cup back in 2021.

We all know what Maddison would bring to this Spurs team, but Tielemans may be the more interesting rumour here.

Described as ‘one of Europe’s best’ not too long ago, the Belgian is still a quality player in spite of the fact he’s had a poor season this time around.

As for Rodgers’ chances of getting the Spurs job, it has to be said they are quite slim.

Jack Pitt-Brooke stated earlier this week that there were several barriers standing between Rodgers and the Spurs job, while this report from Football Transfers also states that Levy isn’t keen on the idea of bringing him in.

Of course, we heard similar about Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021 and he ended up getting the job, so you can never say never in terms of where Spurs will turn next.

If Rodgers does get the job, don’t be surprised if he brings some of his former players to north London with him.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

