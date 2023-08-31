Leeds United need to be busy over the next 48 hours, and it looks as though they may be about to get a new midfielder through the door.

Indeed, Ilya Gruev has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road as of late, and it sounds as though this is a deal that is going to progress.

According to Phil Hay, the £4m midfielder is now set to undergo a medical at Elland Road.

Gruev looks set to join, and it sounds as though he won’t be the only midfield addition before the end of the window.

As Hay says, Glen Kamara could also be set for a move to the Whites, and if Leeds can get both of these deals over the line, they will have one of the strongest midfields in the Championship.

With Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi and Jamie Shackleton already at the club in addition to potentially Gruev and Kamara, we can’t imagine that many Championship sides in history have had a stronger roster of midfielders.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Gruev is a bit of an unknown entity in that he’s never played in England before, but after playing regularly in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen last season, we have to imagine he’s more than up to the task of playing in the middle of the park for a Championship club.

It looks as though this move could be announced in the coming hours, and after a long summer of going all around the houses, Leeds could finally be about to shore up their midfield.

The Whites are finally getting their ducks in a row and building one of the strongest spines in the Championship.