Report: 48 year-old could emerge as managerial candidate at Tottenham











Tottenham’s managerial search continues and the latest reports suggest that Graham Potter could become a possible option for the club.

According to The Athletic, Potter could emerge as a candidate for the role at Tottenham. The report stated: “It is entirely plausible that another new candidate will enter the picture. Like Graham Potter, who ticks so many of the boxes in terms of football and culture, is well respected at Tottenham”

Potter has had a torrid season which started amazingly with Brighton but ended horribly after he was sacked at Chelsea.

The Englishman is highly-rated by many, and with Arne Slot reportedly pulling himself out of the running for the Tottenham job, chairman Daniel Levy is back to square one.

Potter managed great things with Brighton and his long-term project was going perfectly. He made them a top-half Premier League side and one that did not have to fear about relegation.

He is a man who needs to be given time at a club and this is exactly what Spurs need. They should not look for a short-term solution.

If they backed the 48-year-old and gave him some time, he could produce great things just as he did at Brighton before he left.

His stint at Chelsea somewhat tarnished his reputation, but the Chelsea job is a very hard one with the amount of talent at the club and the pressure from the owners to succeed quickly.

Potter is highly rated, with Pep Guardiola has stating that he’s a ‘big fan’ of Potter. For such a manager to rate you, you must be doing something right.

It would also suit Spurs to not have a big name at the club. Recent managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were both sacked after failing at the club. They had added pressure due to their high-profile names.

