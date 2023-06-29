Report: 47 year-old managerial candidate for Leeds now favourite for job in Europe

Leeds United are still on the hunt for a new manager and one of the candidates interviewed could be out of the running as he is now the favourite for another role.

According to l’Equipe, Patrick Vieira is now the favourite to land the job at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. The French club has recently been taken over by Chelsea’s owners BlueCo.

A three-man list has reportedly been drawn up at the French club, with Philippe Montanier and Karel Geraerts seen as the other two possible candidates.

The Athletic recently reported that Vieira was interviewed for the job at Leeds. They also mentioned how he presented very strongly and impressed the club.

It is big news to hear that Vieira is the favourite for a job in Ligue 1. He impressed Leeds and with Strasbourg in a top division they could definitely lose out on the candidate.

The Frenchman also has experience in Ligue 1 managing for Nice. With pre-season close to starting, Leeds need to make their mind up sooner rather than later.

It could be that their preferred options get picked up by other clubs. Should Vieira be their top choice and he ends up at Strasbourg then there will be complaints from fans as he has been linked to Leeds for a while.

The 47 year-old was most recently in the Premier League managing Crystal Palace. He was sacked after a year and a half but he did massively impress in his first season at the Eagles.

Vieira got them playing some great attacking football. He helped them to a mid-table finish as well as an FA Cup Semi-Final. He would be a very exciting appointment for Leeds.