Leeds United are still looking for a manager and reports have suggested that Patrick Vieira has impressed the hierarchy at the club.

The Frenchman, who was part of the ‘Arsenal Invincibles’ that won the Premier League, is now in the world of management.

His spell at his last club Crystal Palace started very well but his second season in charge saw the club go on an abysmal run and he was sacked.

Now, he is looking for another job. It looks like Leeds and Vieira both apparently fancy the idea of working together next season.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira has impressed Leeds

It is no shock to see Leeds hunt for a manager who has also had experience in the top-flight. They will want to find the best candidate who can get the club promoted to the top-flight again.

According to The Athletic‘s Phil Hay: “Patrick Vieira came strongly into the reckoning latterly and Leeds knew he might be keen because they had been made aware of his interest in the job at Elland Road back when Jesse Marsch was sacked in February.

“He is said to have presented very strongly this week, although Leeds were pleased with the interviews as a whole.”

This is big news. If the 46 year-old has managed to impress the club then there is a very big chance that he will be one of the favourites for the job.

It will be very interesting to see what happens over the next week. The club will want a manager in before pre-season starts on July 1st.

Vieira has shown that he can get the best out of his squads but he has also shown inexperience and fear in his tactics. It feels like this possible appointment will either be a huge success or huge failure, with no in between.