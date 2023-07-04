The latest reports suggest that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is going to have discussions with manager Mikel Arteta over his future.

According to a report from CharlesWatt.Football, Partey is set for crunch talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the near future to decide if he leaves or stays.

Partey will apparently soon link up with the Gunners for pre-season, but the report suggests that the Gunners are open to letting him leave.

The defensive midfielder reportedly wants to seek clarity over his future and find out if he is in Arsenal’s long-term plans. He has apparently never told the club he wants to leave.

Arteta to have talks with Partey

The reported £45million signing was a key player for most of the campaign last season. Pundit Darren Bent even called him ‘the most important player‘ at the club.

He was key for the club but like many in the side, his form started to drop towards the end of the season. Due to this, manager Mikel Arteta will not want a repeat of this pattern and therefore you can understand why players like Partey are available in the transfer window.

The Gunners will want to battle for the title again next season. They need stop stars. They have already signed Kai Havertz, but are also reported to be close to signing Declan Rice too.

If they had to generate some funds from Thomas Partey in order to seal the deal for the West Ham star then it’s a no-brainer.

Rice brings a lot to both attack and defence. He already plays at a very top level but with him still 24 years-old he could definitely perform at a higher world-class level.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. The report suggests that Partey has many interested clubs including Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia. He is definitely a player to watch this summer.