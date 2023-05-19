Report: 42-year-old who isn't afraid to 'offend' now leads Spurs director job race











Tottenham Hotspur are currently conducting important searches on three fronts.

Spurs need a new director of football, a new permanent manager, and new players to bolster the squad.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the director of football vacancy is the highest priority for Tottenham to fill.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Once that is sorted, a new manager can then come in, and the staff can then look for new players.

Tuttomercatoweb has now claimed that there’s a new frontrunner for the Tottenham director vacancy.

According to the report, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche is in pole position for the Spurs chief role.

Tottenham target Markus Krosche – factfile

Krosche has been Frankfurt’s sporting director since 2021, when he joined them from a similar role at RB Leipzig.

Prior to becoming a sporting director, he was assistant manager at Bayer Leverkusen between 2015 and 2017.

Krosche spent most of his playing career at Paderborn, clocking up over 350 appearances as a defensive midfielder.

Under his watch, Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022 and played in the Champions League this season.

Krosche secured the signings of the likes of Jesper Lindstrom, Randal Kolo Muani, Mario Gotze and Paxten Aaronson.

More recently, the 42-year-old took the decision to sack Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner once the season ends.

Krosche told Sky Sport Germany that he isn’t afraid to make unpopular decisions in order to benefit his club.

“If you’re in my position, you’ll always have to make uncomfortable and unpopular decisions,” he said.

“You’ll always offend people. But I have to live with that, it’s in my job description.

“I can’t make my decision dependent on what other people think about it.

“But everyone can be sure of one thing: I meet them in the interests of Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

Krosche has a good track record as a director at Frankfurt and Leipzig.

This led to links with Liverpool earlier this season, which is testament to his quality.

In addition, it’s good to hear Krosche is not scared to make controversial decisions for the good of his club.

Over the years, clubs have made decisions that have annoyed their fans, only to be vindicated further down the road.

Leicester City sacking Claudio Ranieri, for example. Wildly unpopular, but the Foxes stayed up that season.

They then kicked on and went on to win the FA Cup in 2021.

Obviously it’s gone pear-shaped this season, but that could’ve happened years ago.

We’ll see what happens, but hopefully Spurs can get a sporting director appointment sorted out as soon as possible.

A new manager and new players probably won’t get the go-ahead until Spurs sort out the above.