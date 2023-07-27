Arsenal’s transfer window isn’t over yet.

The Gunners may have already spend around £200m on new players, but it looks as though they may still have one trick up their sleeve.

Indeed, links to Mohammed Kudus aren’t slowing down, and now, according to Football Transfers, the player himself is open to the transfer.

The Ghanaian is reportedly being courted by both Chelsea and Arsenal, but according to this report, Kudus would much rather join Arsenal.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why Kudus would rather join the Gunners than the Blues.

Arsenal’s project is one of the most exciting in Europe, especially when you’re a young player who can play in multiple positions.

The £40m man certainly fits that bill. Capable of playing in the midfield and anywhere across the attack, Kudus is perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system.

On top of that, he also fits into Arsenal’s speedy attacking style. Kudus is one of the quicker players in Europe according to The Speeds Database – in fact, he’s even clocked a higher top speed than Cody Gakpo, who, as we all know, is no slouch.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Unfortunately for Arsenal, this won’t be an easy deal to do.

Chelsea are said to be more advanced in negotiations with Ajax on this deal, but if the player had the chance to choose between these two clubs, he would opt for a move to the Emirates rather than Stamford Bridge.

Sadly, we’ve been here before. Mykhaylo Mudryk made no secret of the fact that he wanted to join Arsenal in January, but after Chelsea presented a massive offer to Shakhtar Donetsk, he had no choice but to head to west London rather than north London.

One thing is for sure, Kudus is certainly a player to keep an eye on.