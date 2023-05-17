Report: 39-year-old now understood to be out of contention for Tottenham backroom role











Tottenham Hotspur have potentially narrowed down their search for their new sporting director, with Lee Dykes no longer in contention for the role.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Brentford man is thought to be out of the running as Spurs continue their search to replace Fabio Paratici.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Understandably, there is a lot of unrest amongst the Tottenham Hotspur fans right now. The club are producing abject performances on a regular basis on the pitch. And there is huge uncertainty heading into the summer.

Dykes no longer in contention for Tottenham role

The first-team has no permanent manager. And following Paratici’s departure, Daniel Levy is also looking for a new sporting director.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

One of the names in the frame has been Lee Dykes, who has performed a similar role at Brentford since June last year. He had previously been with the Bees for a further three years before being promoted.

However, the Daily Mail is now reporting that Dykes is out of contention for the post at Tottenham. It is unclear from the report why exactly he will not be making the switch to North London.

There are other candidates, including Tim Steidten and Tiago Pinto. But you would imagine that Tottenham fans are getting fairly tired of hearing that someone will not be coming in at this stage.

It is a tough balancing act for Tottenham. They need to appoint a sporting director that the next manager would be happy to work with. But at the same time, the incoming sporting director will want a manager that suits them, too.

Tottenham may perhaps be very relaxed behind the scenes about everything going on. But from the outside, it really does appear that any progress towards filling the positions has been slow at best.