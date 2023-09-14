Micky van de Ven to Tottenham looks like it could turn out to be one of the better signings of the summer.

The Dutch defender has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, but, in another world, he could’ve ended up at a different Premier League club.

Indeed, the £35m man was reportedly the subject of interest from Liverpool this summer, and now, according to TeamTalk, he could’ve ended up joining the Reds if he’d been a bit more patient.

According to this report, Liverpool were indeed planning on making a late move for Van de Ven this summer, but the defender was unwilling to play the waiting game, instead opting to move to Spurs.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

We can understand why Van de Ven was so impatient here. After all, these sorts of moves don’t come around very often.

However, we can’t help but think that this feels like an opportunity missed for all parties.

With all due respect to Tottenham, Liverpool are way more likely to be challenging for major honours in the coming years, and the 22-year-old would’ve been a great fit for the Reds.

As we all know, Jurgen Klopp’s defence is largely built on playing a high line and playing on the front foot, and Van de Ven suits that strategy to a tee.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Dutchman has immense pace – clocking in a top speed of almost 36 km/h during his time a Wolfsburg – for context, that’s faster than Mo Salah, and he could’ve improved immensely playing alongside his fellow countryman, Virgil van Dijk, in the heart of this Liverpool defence.

Sadly, this move never came to fruition, and now, Liverpool may have to look elsewhere for defensive cover in the coming months.