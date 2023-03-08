Report: £27m Arsenal player set to miss Sporting Lisbon clash, he's injured











Arsenal star Leandro Trossard is expected to miss the game against Sporting Lisbon tomorrow due to an injury.

The Belgian joined the Gunners from Brighton and Hove Albion in January for £27 million (Sky Sports). He has been an excellent addition to this Arsenal side, having already played in two different positions.

Mikel Arteta is now set to be without him for the game in Portugal on Thursday.

Leandro Trossard expected to miss Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

The Evening Standard claim that Trossard has picked up a groin injury.

The Belgian was forced to hobble off the pitch against Bournemouth on Saturday, and Arteta described the issue as ‘worrying’ in his press conference after the game.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, the report claims Trossard‘s injury isn’t a serious one, but he is still expected to miss the game against Sporting tomorrow, and perhaps even the derby against Fulham this weekend.

He is, however, expected to be back in action in a fortnight, before this month’s international break.

Arsenal reportedly believe withdrawing him quickly against Bournemouth ‘prevented significant damage to his groin’.

TBR View:

Arteta has a tricky situation up front now with Trossard set to miss out.

Gabriel Jesus is close to a return from injury, but he isn’t there just yet, while Eddie Nketiah is also injured at the moment, and the report claims he too will miss the game against Sporting tomorrow.

That leaves Arsenal without a recognised striker in their side. Gabriel Martinelli is now likely to lead the line for the Gunners – unless Arteta surprises everyone and goes with Emile Smith Rowe up top.

If Trossard was available, there would be no problems for Arsenal tomorrow, but Arteta will still back his side to get the job done in Portugal.

