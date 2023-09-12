The circus at Chelsea continues.

The west London club have been all over the place for the past 18 months with a bloated squad, a scattergun approach to recruitment and a bizarre approach to hiring and firing managers.

So many players headed into this summer with an uncertain future, and one of those was Trevoh Chalobah.

The £25m man was constantly linked with moves away from Chelsea this summer – with Tottenham reportedly making an approach on deadline day, and while a move didn’t come to fruition, we may not see the 24-year-old playing for Chelsea all that often this season.

Indeed, according to The Standard, Chalobah could now be set to be frozen out of the Chelsea squad after failing to get a move this summer.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

This may sound incredibly harsh, but we can understand why Chalobah may be frozen out at Chelsea.

Simply put, the Blues have a number of better options than Chalobah.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have a surplus of young, talented centre-backs and midfield players at the moment, and, sadly, Chalobah is way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and with no European football on offer this season, the chance to rotate isn’t really there either.

Chalobah may well get his move in January, and with the likes of Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich showing an interest throughout the summer, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Chelsea ace found himself at one of these clubs in 2024.

Chalobah’s situation seems to be a bit messy, and he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on heading into the new year.