Report: £250,000-a-week superstar 'would like' to join Arsenal this summer











Arsenal are reported to be one of the teams Joao Felix “would like” to join this summer.

According to Cadena Cope, the Portugal international wants to remain in the Premier League next term.

However, Felix also wants to be competing in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal are guaranteed to play in Europe’s premier club competition next term, as are Manchester City.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are also still in the running, though they haven’t sealed a spot yet.

As per the Spanish outlet, ‘they would be the destinations that the Portuguese would like to go to’.

Our view

Arsenal have enjoyed a sensational season, and remain in contention for the Premier League title.

Although it’s no longer in their hands, they can look forward to the Champions League no matter what happens.

Arsenal were actually linked with Felix during the January transfer window.

However, they were reportedly unwilling to meet Felix’s €11million (£9.7million) loan fee.

The 23-year-old ended up joining Chelsea for the rest of the season, as well as extending his Atleti deal by a year.

Felix – reportedly earning £250,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge – has made 17 Blues appearances, scoring thrice.

We’ll see whether Arsenal will opt to try their luck for a player they seemingly decided not to sign in January.

In addition, the Gunners have higher priorities in terms of areas they’re looking to bolster this summer.

At the same time, Felix is a superstar of the highest calibre, and he’s certainly improve the Arsenal squad.

The likelihood is that the Gunners will look at the financials once again.

And if they’re not to Edu and Mikel Arteta’s liking, they won’t bother moving for Felix.