Report: 24-year-old who broke league record does not want Crystal Palace move

The latest reports suggest Crystal Palace have been dealt a blow in the transfer window as Mike Tresor does not want to move to the club.

It had already been reported that Crystal Palace were interested in Mike Tresor. Apparently they had expressed this interest in the player. Sadly it now looks like this move is possible.

According to HLN, the 24 year-old attacker is not a fan of moving to the South London club. He apparently has a lot of interest and he would prefer to move to one of the other clubs who want him.

Tresor has made two appearances for Belgium and predominantly plays as a left-winger. He can also play as an attacking midfielder.

It will no doubt be disappointing for the Eagles to see that Tresor does not want to move to the club. With Wilfried Zaha available to leave on a free transfer this summer they need to get another left-winger this window.

Tresor had a fantastic season in the Belgian League. He managed eight goals and 24 assists in the division. With so many assists, the attacker recorded the highest number of assists ever in the Belgian League.

The young player clearly has a lot of potential to become a world-class star. For now, it looks like the Eagles will have to look elsewhere.

Some Palace fans may be slightly concerned by their preparation for next season. They still have no manager and Wilfried Zaha could leave.

It is a huge summer for the club who have been in the division for over a decade. If they don’t start to push on then they could start to fall behind some of those in the bottom half of the table.