Report: 24-year-old Arsenal player concerned by Kai Havertz signing, he’s now unsettled

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Kai Havertz this summer, and that has reportedly made Eddie Nketiah feel a bit unsettled in North London.

Mikel Arteta and Edu surprised quite a few people when they decided to make a move for Havertz. The German has had an underwhelming time at Chelsea over the last three years, and many aren’t quite sure how or where he’d even fit in at the Emirates.

The Sun claim today that Nketiah feels Havertz will be used up top at Arsenal, and that has caused some serious concern in the Englishman’s mind.

Eddie Nketiah is concerned by Arsenal signing Kai Havertz

Eddie Nketiah was on the verge of leaving Arsenal this time last year.

The Englishman let his contract run down and was available as a free agent. A move away looked certain at one point, but Mikel Arteta spoke to him, gave him the iconic number 14 shirt and convinced him to stay.

In the games he did play last season, especially when Gabriel Jesus was injured, Nketiah did really well, but the report claims Kai Havertz‘s impending arrival has made him feel ‘unsettled’ now.

Nketiah is concerned about his chances next season, and the report claims that London trio Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham are interested in signing him.

A source further added: “Eddie’s at a key stage in his career. He feels he’s now proved he can score goals at the highest level and the next step is to be playing week in, week out.

“But the fact the club has decided to invest so heavily in another striker has left Eddie wondering if he really has a future at the club.

“There would certainly be no shortage of takers if he were to push for a move. Crystal Palace and West Ham are both near the front of the queue. Both clubs lack a 20-goal-a-season man which Nketiah believes he can be in the Premier League.”

TBR View:

Nketiah’s concern is understandable, but we don’t think Havertz and him will even compete for the same position.

The Athletic revealed this week that Mikel Arteta’s plan for the Germany international is to use him as a left-sided number eight – the role Granit Xhaka was deployed in last season.

Arteta wants to give him the freedom to ‘link play in the final third and join attacks from midfield’, which is completely different to Nketiah’s role for the Gunners.

The 24-year-old can relax and concentrate on returning to his best for pre-season this summer.