Report: £22m Tottenham player is being targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia











A worrying trend is sweeping through football at the moment as the Saudi Arabian government look to bring some of the biggest names in the game to the Pro League.

The Saudi government are offering star players what appear to be blank cheques to join whichever team they like in the Pro League as they try to grow the stature of their competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, Karim Benzema is set to follow and Lionel Messi could also be headed to Saudi Arabia very soon too.

The Premier League’s top talents are also being targeted now. Ilkay Gundogan has been named as a player being targeted by the Saudis, while, according to Ben Jacobs, Heung-Min Son is also on the radar.

Can also reveal Tottenham’s Son Heung-min is a Saudi target for 2024 and legwork already underway. One to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/PxLUYHDjAG — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 6, 2023

The £22m man is being targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia this time next year, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he’ll be tempted to move.

Of course, he’s yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, so he could be inclined to stay and chase the silverware, but, at the same time, money talks in football.

It’s not hard to see why the Saudis are targeting Son. Not only is he a world-class talent, he’s one of the most marketable footballers on the planet too.

Idolised by millions in South Korea, Son would open up the Saudi League to a whole new market, and, as we’ve seen at Tottenham hundreds of times over, the South Korean fans are willing to travel far and wide to see their hero play.

Of course, Saudi Arabia’s plan to move for Son is still one year away and the entire landscape of the game could have changed in that time, but, given the pace the Pro League is moving at right now, it could be an even more appealing destination this time next year.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

