Jurrien Timber has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.

That is according to De Telegraaf who report that the Dutch defender is dreaming of a move to the Emirates and prioritising a switch to north London.

As many will know, Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Timber already, and they are in the midst of preparing a second offer.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Unfortuantely for the Gunners though, this may not be an easy deal to do.

Indeed, while Timber may be very keen to join Arsenal, Ajax have other ideas.

This report states that the Dutch giants are holding out for a €60m (£50m) transfer fee for their defensive gem, and, in all honesty, they have every right to.

Last summer set something of a precedent for Ajax in terms of player sales as they sold both Lisandro Martinez and Antony for massive fees to Manchester United, so they’re well within their rights to demand similar for Timber.

As for the player himself, well, he appears to be perfect for Arsenal.

He can play at either centre-back or right-back, he’s brilliant on the ball, and he’s one of the quickest defenders around.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, according to The Speeds Database, Timber has clocked a top speed of 33 km/h for Ajax, that is absolutely rapid for a centre-back. In fact, based on their stats, he’s even faster than Sadio Mane.

At the age of just 22, he has so much room to grow and improve, and we can’t wait to see what he could bring to the Premier League if this deal goes ahead.

Arsenal could be getting an absolute gem here, but whether or not they’ll cough up the necessary cash remains to be seen.