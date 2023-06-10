Arsenal defender William Saliba has snubbed interest from Real Madrid and is now about to extend his contract at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old Frenchman joined the Gunners all the way back in 2019, but he only made his competitive debut in the first Premier League game of last season.

Saliba quickly became one of the best defenders in the country and numerous clubs across Europe took an interest in him. TalkSPORT claim Real Madrid were one of them.

William Saliba was one of Arsenal‘s best players last season.

The 22-year-old formed a sensational partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the back and was one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal were on top of the table for such a long time.

Saliba suffered a season-ending injury in March in the game against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates, and that can be viewed as the day Arsenal’s title dreams got crushed.

Now that the season is over, Arsenal’s priority has been to extend Saliba’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season. A number of clubs from the Premier League and abroad have been interested in him.

Real Madrid were reportedly one of them, with the Galacticos hoping to enter talks to sign him on a pre-contract in January next year ahead of a free transfer in the following summer.

Saliba, however, reportedly decided to snub that interest from Real Madrid in favour of signing a brand new contract at Arsenal now.

TBR View:

The biggest source of happiness in this summer’s transfer window for Arsenal fans would be if they signed Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Saliba’s contract extension, however, is just as big a news for the Gunners and their supporters, with the best young defender in world football set to commit his long-term future to the club.

The ‘superb‘ Saliba hasn’t signed a new contract at Arsenal yet, but multiple reports have claimed that a deal has been agreed and will be sealed in the coming weeks.

Arsenal will welcome Saliba back from his injury with a brand new contract, and that should boost his confidence even more ahead of the start of the new season.

