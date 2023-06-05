Report: £12m Tottenham star could be put up for sale if Ange Postecoglou takes charge











There will be a lot of change at Tottenham this summer and the latest reports suggest that Ben Davies could be put up for sale.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are apparently happy to allow Davies to leave this summer. So much so that the defender could be made available for transfer. Bids made for the player could be listened to.

The same report suggests that Ange Postecoglou is close to becoming manager and Davies could be one of the players made surplus to requirements for a possible clear out.

The Welsh international has been at the club for nine years. He made the move back in 2014 for a reported £12million.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

This is no doubt very big news for all those associated with Tottenham. Ben Davies has been at the club for nearly a decade, but it is probably best for the club to part ways.

The left-back, who has also filled in as a centre-back, has been a solid player for the club. With Spurs dropping down the league and not qualifying for Europe, they need to rebuild the squad.

It seems like now is the perfect time to change things due to a new manager also coming in. It gives him the perfect chance to sell the players he doesn’t rate and bring in those who suit the project.

The North London side conceded the sixth most goals in the division. Due to this, it seems like a good idea to bring in new defenders and change the old guard.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

