Report: £12m Tottenham player now set to miss most of the rest of the season with injury











According to Football London, Ben Davies is set to miss most of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Welsh defender picked up an issue against Southampton over the weekend, and, sadly, the £12m man is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Indeed, the 29-year-old could be out for up to six weeks, and that means that he’ll miss a number of key games for Tottenham.

By the time he gets back to full match fitness, we could be in the middle of May, and he may not end up returning before the end of the campaign depending on his match sharpness and recovery.

Plenty will change for Davies while he’s on the sidelines too. Antonio Conte is reportedly set to be sacked by Tottenham in the coming days, but sadly, the defender will not get the chance to impress his new manager straight away, whoever that may be.

It looks as though Davies may well have played his final game under Conte.

Davies has been a very dependable player for Tottenham this season, and his absence over the next six weeks will be felt as Spurs try desperately to cling onto their spot in the top four.

Luckily, Spurs can replace Davies with Clement Lenglet, but the Frenchman will have to hit a bit of form if he’s going to help his team qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are really struggling with injuries at the moment with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur currently sidelined, so this is the last thing Spurs needed at this moment in time with all the turmoil currently happening at the club both on and off the pitch.

Fingers crossed Davies’ recovery all goes well and he’s back before the end of the season to help Spurs get over the line in the top four race.

