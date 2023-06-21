Report: £100k-a-week star Crystal Palace wanted last summer has been put up for sale

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah will be available this summer and this will no doubt alert Crystal Palace as they apparently tried to sign him last summer.

According to the latest reports from The Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to sell some of their fringe players. Eddie Nketiah is one of these allowed to leave.

Crystal Palace have been heavily linked with the forward for a year or two now. Back in January 2022, Sky Sports reported that Arsenal rejected multiple bids from Palace for the player.

More recently, reports from The Telegraph last summer stated that Palace attempted to sign Nketiah. In the end, he signed a new contract at Arsenal.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Former Palace target Nketiah now made available

It is no shock to see Arsenal allow Nketiah to leave the club. Despite signing a new contract last season, the striker failed to make an impact.

The FA Cup winner, who is currently on £100,000-a-week, played 30 times in the Premier League during 2022/23. Despite this, he only scored four goals and only nine of these appearances were starts.

With the Eagles possibly losing Wilfried Zaha this summer, they will no doubt want to improve their attack.

Although the two play in different positions, Zaha provided a fair few goals for the Eagles and Nketiah has proven that he can find the back of the net when playing more consistently.

In the 2021/22 season, Nketiah was given starts towards the end of the campaign. He started the last eight games and proved his worth by scoring five goals.

Palace also currently only have two natural strikers at the club. They need to bolster this position so returning to make a move for Nketiah seems like a clever option. The only stumbling block no doubt would be his wages.