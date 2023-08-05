Tottenham Hotspur’s academy has been brilliant in recent years.

The likes of Harry Kane and Oliver Skipp have gone on to be first-team stars, while the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks have forged very respectable careers elsewhere.

So, who’s the next star off the Spurs production line?

Well, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Jermain Defoe has tipped 15-year-old Mikey Moore for stardom, claiming that the teenager has blown him away in training – even drawing comparisons to Paul Gascoigne.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Moore is excellent

Defoe gave his verdict on the youngster.

“We have a 15-year-old called Mikey Moore, he’s 16 soon. When I first came into the building I heard about Mikey Moore this schoolboy who comes in twice a week. I watched him in training and I thought he shouldn’t be doing that at 15. It’s a big statement, but he reminds me of Gazza a little bit, the way he glides past people, it’s easy and he’s doing it at 15. Hopefully we see him in the Premier League soon,” Defoe said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

One to watch

At the age of just 15, it might be a little while yet before we see Mikey Moore anywhere near the Tottenham first-team, but it certainly sounds as though he is one to watch.

Indeed, if you’re impressing someone like Jermain Defoe at the age of just 15, you must have something about you.

The Paul Gascoigne comparison will be music to Spurs fans’ ears too. Gazza was undoubtedly one of the most exciting players Tottenham have ever had, and if Moore can go on to be half as good as he was, he will be a star.

Tottenham could have a real gem on their hands here.