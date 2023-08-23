Kaoru Mitoma had a breakout season last time around in the Premier League, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down this season.

Indeed, the Japanese winger has looked better than ever in his first two games so far this season, and at the weekend against Wolves, he scored an absolute wondergoal.

Mitoma dribbled half the length of the pitch, beating four defenders in the process before slotting home past the goalkeeper.

As you can imagine, the reported Tottenham target has earned all sorts of praise after this goal, and, speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady has been speaking incredibly highly of the winger going as far as to compare him to George Best.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Mitoma compared to Best

Brady gave his verdict on the winger.

“He really does his homework and they have sold a number of players, but this Mitoma, what a goal that was. He reminded me of George Best, picking the ball up on the halfway line, running past the halfway line, beating three or four players and slotting home,” Brady said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Unplayable

Just like George Best back in the day, Mitoma can prove to be absolutely unplayable when he turns it on.

His combination of incredible speed and dribbling ability is utterly ridiculous, and as his goal against Wolves showed, he has an end product too.

After watching the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard leaving Brighton in recent times, we can’t help but think that Mitoma could be the next player out of the door, and it will be interesting to see if and when any of the Premier League’s top clubs come in for the attacker.

Tottenham have been linked, and it has to be said that Mitoma playing in an Ange Postecoglou system would be a mouthwatering prospect.