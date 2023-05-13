'Remarkable': Mikel Arteta blown away by reported Tottenham manager target











Over the past few weeks, plenty of managers have been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy.

Julian Nagelsmann was arguably the subject of the most speculation relating to the Spurs job.

However, Tottenham seemingly poured cold water on this speculation on Friday evening.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Multiple leading football journalists and websites reported that Spurs weren’t pursuing Nagelsmann.

However, many high-calibre managers remain in contention for the Tottenham job.

One of those is Roberto De Zerbi, who has been impressing at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last week, respected journalist Guillem Balague said the Italian “has been approached by Spurs”.

De Zerbi’s stock is at an all-time high, and there’s no doubt there will be other big clubs circling.

Now, on Sunday, Brighton’s next fixture poses a dilemma for the Tottenham faithful as they face Arsenal.

The Seagulls have two games in hand on Spurs, so beating the Gunners could put them above the N17 side.

At the same time, surely no Tottenham fan would ever want Arsenal to win any game, not even a friendly.

‘In awe’

Balague said Mikel Arteta was one of many coaches who had “privately” expressed how much “in awe” they were of De Zerbi.

Now, speaking ahead of the match, Arteta publicly praised how the reported Tottenham target had been doing.

“They are a really complicated side,” he said, as per football.london.

“The way they are playing and what Roberto and the coaching staff has done is remarkable.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

De Zerbi looks like one of the best up-and-coming managers in world football.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Tottenham seem to be keeping their cards close to their chest regarding a managerial appointment.

They might have seemingly ruled Nagelsmann out, but De Zerbi is one of many other top managers still in contention.