‘Remarkable’: Chris Sutton predicts who’ll win out of Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns in Sunday’s Premier League North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are in good form right now. The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League table, while Spurs are second.

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t wasted any time in turning Tottenham into a strong, cohesive team once again.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to go from strength to strength, and picked up a big 4-0 win against PSV in the Champions League.

Chris Sutton, writing on BBC Sport, has now given his prediction for the Gunners against Spurs.

The pundit has praised Postecoglou’s work at Tottenham, but feels Arsenal may be a bridge too far.

This is because the Gunners are further along in their project than Spurs, and the hosts’ experience could make all the difference.

“There are going to be goals in this one, and lots of them,” wrote Sutton.

“This isn’t going to be a drab game because Spurs boss Postecoglou will go blow for blow, whatever Arsenal throw at them.

“He’s not going to go there and park the bus like Manchester United did earlier this season.

“I am expecting Spurs to cause Arsenal problems, but the same will apply to the Gunners when they go at the Spurs backline.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

“This is the toughest game Postecoglou has faced since he took charge in the summer, and Liverpool are next up, so this is a very testing spell for him.

“It would be remarkable if he could continue the start he has made by going to the Emirates and getting a win on Arsenal’s home patch.

“He will have a real go, but it might prove to be a step too far.”

Sutton went on to predict a 3-2 win for Arsenal.

Our view

It’s hard to look past Arsenal in this game, by virtue of being at home and having spent years honing their craft under Arteta.

That’s not to say Tottenham will struggle, mind. Postecoglou has done a sterling job at N17, getting most of the players firing on all cylinders.

I feel it’ll be close, but Arsenal may just have the edge. I predict a 1-0 win for the Gunners.