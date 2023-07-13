‘Reliably informed’: Wolves now out of the race for ‘fantastic’ £25m ace

The latest reports from journalist Alex Crook suggests that Wolves are now out of the race for Alex Scott.

According to talkSPORT journalist Crook, the young Bristol City midfielder has been the subject of a rejected £15million bid from Bournemouth.

He then went on to say that he has been ‘reliably informed’ that Wolves are now no longer in the transfer race for Scott.

Reports have been linking Scott to Wolves for a while now. The club have been interested for quite a while, but now they are clearly moving onto other targets.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wolves no longer in the race for Alex Scott

It is no doubt a big blow that Wolves are no longer in the race for the 19 year-old midfielder. He has bags of talent and potential and this was the fact that he won the EFL Young Player of the Year award last season.

Wolves also lost club captain and midfielder Ruben Neves this summer as he headed to the Saudi Pro League. Scott, despite being so young, could have definitely been one of the players to help replace the large hole left by Neves.

Other clubs reportedly interested as well as the two already mentioned are Tottenham and West Ham. With so many top clubs wanting to sign him, he looks destined for a Premier League move this summer.

Whoever misses out on signing Scott will no doubt feel like they have missed out on signing a highly-rated prospect. His value is reportedly £25million but his price would surely double after a couple of seasons in the top-flight.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The “fantastic” midfielder would have been a valuable asset to the club. With Wolves also losing defender Nathan Collins this transfer window, they need to act quickly or they could struggle again in the Premier League.

They had a torrid start last season but managed to finish 13th in the end. They definitely need a couple of experienced heads as well as some up and coming stars who can already play to a very high level. It will be interesting to see who the other midfield targets are.