Reiss Nelson says 23-year-old Arsenal star will be really upset after what happened last night

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe will be really upset about not scoring a goal against Brentford last night.

The Gunners were made to work really hard by Thomas Frank’s side. Nelson’s first-half goal proved to be enough for the win in the end, but Smith Rowe could’ve easily doubled that lead.

Here’s what Nelson said about him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson shares why Emile Smith Rowe will be upset

Arsenal absolutely dominated Brentford in the first half last night.

Reiss Nelson opened the scoring, but the Gunners could have easily scored a couple more goals had they taken their chances before the break.

Smith Rowe had a huge opportunity to find the net for Arsenal, but Mark Flekken pulled off a brilliant save to deny the 23-year-old Englishman.

It would’ve been the perfect way for Smith Rowe to mark his first start in nearly 500 days, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be last night.

After the game, Nelson said he’s delighted to have Smith Rowe back in the starting XI and make his 100th appearance for Arsenal. However, he admitted that his good pal would be upset about not scoring.

He told Arsenal.com: “I am really pleased (for Emile), but I know he’s going to be upset because he done a nice bit of trickery in the box and should’ve scored 100 per cent.

“But he’s a great player, great lad and one of the best players I’ve played with, been through the whole rankings with him, so congrats on your 100th game mate!”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

Seeing Emile Smith Rowe back in the starting XI is a fantastic sight for Arsenal fans.

The Englishman missed a large part of last season because of an injury, and he didn’t start a single game in the entire campaign as a result.

It has been a difficult road back for Smith Rowe, but his performance in the first half last night shows he’s still a truly fantastic talent.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth next and it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta will give Smith Rowe another chance. We think he deserves it.