Reiss Nelson decides he doesn't want to leave Arsenal, he loves working with Mikel Arteta











Reiss Nelson has decided that he doesn’t want to leave Arsenal, with Football.London reporting that he loves working under Mikel Arteta.

Nelson has found game-time hard to come by this season due to the brilliant form of both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The 23-year-old has only managed three appearances in the Premier League this season, with all of them coming as a substitute.

But the talented winger has managed to bag three goals and provide two assists, despite the limited minutes. The Hale End academy product also scored a last minute winner on Saturday as Arsenal picked up a 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He’s certainly proving to be a useful option from the bench for Arteta and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Gunners will be keen for him to extend his stay in north London.

And it seems that the youngster wants to remain at his boyhood club, despite finding game-time hard to come by during the current campaign.

Nelson wants to stay at Arsenal

Football.London reports that Nelson has shown a desire to stay at Arsenal due to his close relationship with Mikel Arteta.

His bond with the Gunners coach is thought to be the driving force behind his desire to remain in north London.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nelson has struggled for minutes but that is also down to him suffering with thigh problems this season.

The ‘special’ winger has impressed every time he’s got his opportunity and as he proved on Sunday, he’s a really useful option for Arteta.

The Englishman will be hoping for better luck in terms of his fitness over the course of the season. And while it’s unlikely that he will force Saka or Martinelli out of the Arsenal side anytime soon, he could have a big role to play in their push for the Premier League title.

Arteta will undoubtedly be keen to rotate his squad in the Europa League as he bids to deliver a title to the Emirates Stadium and Nelson may find himself with plenty of opportunities in Europe between now and the end of the campaign.

